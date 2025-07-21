NEET UG 2025 counselling: MCC opens registrations for round 1, how to apply online, documents required NEET UG 2025 counselling registration forms for round 1 have been released. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can submit their application forms by visiting the official website -mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate round 1 counselling registration link. Candidates seeking admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats across MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds, with an additional stray vacancy round. According to the official timeline, the last date to complete the registration submission is July 28. The candidates will be able to fill in their choices and lock them between July 22 and 28. The seat allotment results will be declared between August 1 and 6, 2025.

How to fill registration forms for NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 round 1?

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 round 1' link.

Register yourself, if not registered.

Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Pay the fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form.

Registration Fee

For admission to the 15 per cent AIQ quota under central universities:

UR, EW - Rs 1,000/-

SC, ST, OBC, PwD - Rs 500/-

Deemed Universities -

Fee- Rs. 5,000/-

Documents Required

NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA

NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC

Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)

NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA

Class X Certificate and Marksheet

Class XII Certificate

8 Passport Size Photographs (Same as the one affixed on the application form)

Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

