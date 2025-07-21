NEET UG 2025 counselling: MCC opens registrations for round 1, how to apply online, documents required

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate round 1 counselling registration link. Candidates seeking admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats across MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds, with an additional stray vacancy round. According to the official timeline, the last date to complete the registration submission is July 28. The candidates will be able to fill in their choices and lock them between July 22 and 28. The seat allotment results will be declared between August 1 and 6, 2025.
How to fill registration forms for NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 round 1?
- Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.
- Navigate to the 'NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025 round 1' link.
- Register yourself, if not registered.
- Upon successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Pay the fee and submit.
- Take a printout of the application form.
Registration Fee
For admission to the 15 per cent AIQ quota under central universities:
- UR, EW - Rs 1,000/-
- SC, ST, OBC, PwD - Rs 500/-
Deemed Universities -
- Fee- Rs. 5,000/-
Documents Required
- NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA
- NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC
- Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)
- NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA
- Class X Certificate and Marksheet
- Class XII Certificate
- 8 Passport Size Photographs (Same as the one affixed on the application form)
- Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)
List of top colleges for MBBS with seat numbers
Candidates seeking admission to the MBBS course at various colleges across India through NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025. Here's the list of top colleges with available seat numbers.
- St Johns Medical College, Bangalore - 150
- Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bangalore- 250
- BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore -150
- MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore - 150
- The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Bangalore- 200
- MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Bangalore- 200
- East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore - 150
- Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore- 150
- Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore- 250
- Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore - 150
- PES University Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore - 100
- Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore - 250
|ALSO READ
|
NEET UG counselling 2025 begins today, step-by-step guide to registration, fee and choice filling explained
|
NEET PG 2025 intimation slips to be out today, how to download