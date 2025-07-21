CLAT 2026 short notice released, registrations from August 1: Check exam date and other key details The CLAT 2026 short notice has been released. Candidates seeking admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law programmes can check important dates, how to apply, and other related information here.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released a short notice for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law programmes can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the registration forms will be available from August 1 to October 31. The exam authority will conduct the CLAT 2026 Common Law Admission Test on Sunday, December 7th 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM, at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in a pen-and-paper (offline) format. The official notification for CLAT 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website, which will include comprehensive details such as the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, application fee, eligibility criteria, and other key information.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on 'CLAT 2026 registration'.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

CLAT 2026 application form will appear on the screen.

Download and save the CLAT 2026 application form for future reference.

Documents required

A scanned copy of front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background

Scanned signature of the candidate

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates

BPL certificate (if applicable)

