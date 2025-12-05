Russia to build India's largest nuclear power plant as Putin backs full-scale Kudankulam expansion Russia has strengthened its nuclear cooperation with India, with President Putin reaffirming support for the Kudankulam plant and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies. Rosatom has delivered the first fuel batch for the plant's third reactor, marking a major milestone.

New Delhi:

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to India's growing energy needs, with President Vladimir Putin highlighting the ongoing collaboration at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Putin said that the Kudankulam project remains a flagship example of bilateral cooperation, with two of the six reactors already operational and four more progressing toward completion. "We are conducting a flagship project to build the largest Indian nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. Two out of six reactor units have already been connected to the energy network, and four are still under construction. Getting this nuclear power plant to full power output will make an impressive contribution to the energy requirements of India," Putin said.

Rosatom delivers first fuel batch for Unit 3

Putin's comments were made shortly after Rosatom confirmed the delivery of its first shipment of nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the plant’s third reactor. The consignment was flown in from Russia, marking a major step in the project’s next-phase development. The full delivery will take place across seven cargo flights under a 2024 pact that ensures lifetime fuel supply for the third and fourth reactors.

Notably, Russia continues to serve as a key supplier of uranium fuel for India, with the latest batch produced at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant. Putin added that Russia remains a "reliable supply of oil, gas, coal, and everything required for the development of India's energy," assuring consistent shipments to support India’s rapidly expanding economy.

India's largest nuclear project moves ahead

Situated near the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, the Kudankulam nuclear plant will eventually house six VVER-1000 reactors with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW. The first two reactors were linked to the grid in 2013 and 2016, and work on the remaining units is advancing steadily. Moscow’s assurance of fuel supply is expected to further boost India’s long-term energy strategy.

Future nuclear plans under discussion

Putin also said that both countries are exploring new avenues in nuclear cooperation. "We presume that we could talk about the construction of small modular reactors and floating nuclear power plants, and also non-energy applications of nuclear technologies, for example, in medicine or agriculture," he said. Notably, Putin is in India for a two-day visit, during which he and PM Modi discussed deeper collaboration across multiple sectors, especially energy, which remains a cornerstone of Indo-Russian relations.

