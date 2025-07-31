Delhi University issues guidelines for multiple entry-exit option in UG courses: What it means for students The initiative is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aligned with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

The University of Delhi has released a comprehensive notification regarding the implementation of the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (ME-ME) Scheme in its undergraduate programmes. This initiative is part of the broader vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is aligned with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

According to the notification, students enrolled in undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will now have the option to exit after completing any even semester and rejoin the course within a specified time frame.

The Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit (ME-ME) scheme is based on an academic credit system, where one credit corresponds to one hour of teaching or two hours of practical or field work per week. A total of 1200 learning hours per year is expected.

Exit options under ME-ME system

After 1 year (Semester II): Students earning 44 credits can exit with an Undergraduate Certificate.

Students earning 44 credits can exit with an Undergraduate Certificate. After 2 years (Semester IV): With 88 credits, students become eligible for an Undergraduate Diploma.

With 88 credits, students become eligible for an Undergraduate Diploma. After 3 years (Semester VI): With 132 credits students will be eligible for a bachelor's degree.

With 132 credits students will be eligible for a bachelor's degree. After 4 years (Semester VIII): Students who complete 176 credits will receive a Bachelor's Degree with honours, honours with research, or honours with entrepreneurship, depending on their chosen academic path.

What are provisions for re-entry?

The university has also outlined clear provisions for re-entry under the ME-ME scheme. Students who choose to exit their programme can return to the same college and course within a maximum of seven years, as long as their previously earned credits remain valid.

The credit validity ranges from two to four years, depending on the qualification achieved before exiting. The notification includes detailed tables outlining scenarios for re-entry after exiting in the first, second, or third year. For instance, a student exiting after the first year and returning within three years can rejoin in the second year and eventually earn a four-year honours degree, provided the total required credits are earned.

Important guidelines

Students intending to exit should apply well in advance, preferably before the start of the next academic session.

If a student exits mid-session, the qualification will be awarded based on the last fully completed academic year.

The university has clarified that any disputes or interpretation issues regarding the implementation of these rules will be settled by the Vice Chancellor, whose decision will be final.

A separate guideline for lateral entries from other universities is expected to be issued later.

This step is aimed at making higher education more student-centric and accessible, giving learners the flexibility to design their academic journey according to their personal and professional needs.

(With PTI inputs)

