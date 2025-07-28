Centre issues nationwide directive to audit school safety, boost student well-being | Key points The Ministry of Education has instructed all States and Union Territories to urgently implement comprehensive safety and well-being measures across schools and child-related facilities. These include mandatory safety audits in line with national disaster guidelines.

New Delhi:

In a move to bolster student safety and well-being, the Ministry of Education has directed all States and Union Territories to immediately implement a series of preventive, training, and support measures across schools and child-related facilities. The directive, issued amid rising concerns over structural safety in schools, underscores the urgent need for coordinated action under national safety codes and disaster guidelines.

As part of the ministry’s recommendations, all schools and public spaces used by children and youth must undergo mandatory safety audits. These audits will assess structural integrity, fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, in line with national disaster management protocols. Facilities found lacking will require urgent rectification to prevent avoidable incidents.

Emergency preparedness training for staff and students

To strengthen institutional readiness, the ministry has called for routine training of both school staff and students in emergency protocols. These include evacuation drills, first aid, and fire safety. Education departments have been asked to collaborate closely with local agencies such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire departments, police, and health services to conduct joint mock drills and awareness drives.

Focus on mental health and psychosocial support

Beyond physical safety, the directive also addresses students’ emotional and psychological needs. Schools are advised to set up peer support systems, organise counselling sessions, and foster community engagement initiatives to promote psychosocial well-being. The ministry emphasised that ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment must include attention to mental health.

24-hour incident reporting mechanism and strict accountability

All States and UTs have been asked to set up systems for prompt reporting of any hazardous situation, near-miss, or incident involving potential harm to children. These must be communicated to the designated authorities within 24 hours. The directive warns of strict accountability in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act.

Community vigilance and shared responsibility

Recognising the role of the wider community, the ministry has encouraged parents, guardians, local leaders, and panchayati raj bodies to remain alert and report unsafe conditions in schools, playgrounds, or transport systems used by children. Public vigilance, the ministry said, is essential in reducing preventable risks.

Reaffirming its commitment to student welfare, the Ministry of Education said it shares the responsibility with States and UTs to ensure that “no child or youth is put at risk due to preventable circumstances.” Education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities have been asked to act without delay.