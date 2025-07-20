DU UG 2025 admissions: Hindu College, SRCC lead as first CSAS CUET cut-off released, details here Delhi University has released its first seat allotment cut-off marks for various undergraduate programmes. Students seeking admission to DU through CSAS can check the first cut off list here.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) has announced its first cut-off for admission to various undergraduate programmes. The DU CSAS CUET first seat allotment list was released on July 19, at 5 pm, reflecting 93,166 allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes, offered by 69 colleges affiliated with the university. The allocation covers various categories such as unreserved (UR), other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker sections (EWS), scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), sikh minorities, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri migrants (KM), single girl child and orphan (male and female). The cut-off for all undergraduate programmes can be downloaded through the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

1,325 allocations under single child quota

According to university data, this year, a total of 1,325 allocations have been made under the single girl child category, while 259 orphan candidates have been allotted seats - 127 females and 132 males. Within two hours of the allocation procedure, a total of 27,533 candidates had already accepted their allotted seats, reported PTI.

What's next?

According to the official timeline, candidates who have been allotted seats must "Accept" the allotted seat by 4:59 pm on July 21, after which colleges will verify and approve applications until July 22. The last date for fee payment in the first round is July 23. Vacant seats will be displayed on July 24 and a preference-reordering window will be open until July 25. The second CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 28, and candidates can accept their seats till 4:59 pm on July 30, followed by college approval by July 31 and fee payment by August 1.

Hindu and SRCC colleges set benchmarks

This year, Hindu College recorded the highest cut-off in the first round, with 950.58 marks for B.A. (Hons.) Political Science. The college also set the top qualifying score of 936.18 marks for its B.A. programme in History and Political Science. St. Stephen's College witnessed intense competition for B.A. (Hons.) English, while Lady Shri Ram College registered the highest cut-off for B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, with 926.53 marks.