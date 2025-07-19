DU UG Admissions 2025: CSAS first allotment list released, how to download DU UG Admissions 2025 CSAS first allotment list has been released today, July 19. All those who participated in the admission process can download the merit list from the official DU website - du.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the first Common Seat Allocation System list today, July 19, for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Candidates who applied through CSAS admission portal can check their results by visiting the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

In order to download the CSAS CUET first allocation list for DU UG Admissions 2025, the candidates are required to use their login credentials, such as application number and password. Once the results are declared, candidates can download the first allocation list by following the easy steps below.

How to download DU UG Admissions 2025 first allocation list?

Visit the official website -ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter your CUET application number and passwords on the login.

The first allocation list will appear on screen.

Download and save the document for future reference.

What happens after seat allotment?

Candidates who will be allotted seats under the first DU CSAS list 2025 will have to accept their seat or freeze the option and appear for the document verification round at the allocated college. The varsity will prepare the merit list on the basis of preferences filled by the candidates and programmes.

''The merit list for the UR category seats will comprise of all candidates in order of merit. No one will be excluded from the same. In other words, the merit list for the Unreserved (UR) category will also include SC/ST/OBC-NCL /EWS/Minority candidates, irrespective of category, if they meet the criterion of merit for the UR category. No candidate can be excluded from the UR category merit list just because the Candidate belongs to or has applied under SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority category. Discrimination on the basis of category/ caste is completely unlawful. The University of Delhi does not tolerate discrimination against any Candidate/student on this basis. Strict action will be taken against any violations'', the official information bulletin reads.

Once the DU CSAS first allotment list is out, the candidates will be able to access it through the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.