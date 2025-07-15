QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026: This city in India emerge as the most affordable for students QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 has been released. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai among world's top 130 cities for students. Scroll down to check the full list.

New Delhi:

The QS Best Student Cities 2026 list has been released. According to data from the QS World University Rankings, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai are among the world's top 130 cities for students. All of these four cities have improved their rankings, reflecting growing momentum in India's higher education appeal. According to the rankings, Mumbai improved its ranking in the global top 100, rising 15 places to secure the 98th position. Delhi rose seven spots to reach 104th, while Bengaluru made a significant leap, climbing 22 places to 108th. Chennai also saw progress, gaining 12 positions to reach 128th place.

Delhi emerge as the most affordable city

According to the QS Best Student Cities Ranking for 2026, Delhi has emerged as the most affordable city for students globally. Mumbai and Bengaluru have also performed strongly on the affordability metric, placed within the top 15. In the employer activity category, both Delhi and Mumbai were positioned within the top 50, highlighting strong graduate employment prospects. Bangaluru improved its ranking to 41st place, while Chennai made significant strides by climbing 29 spots to secure the 59th position.

"India's rising presence in the 2026 QS Best Student Cities Rankings is more than a statistical bump — it reflects a structural shift in the country's higher education landscape. As we approach the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its focus on global engagement, quality enhancement, and student-centric learning is starting to bear fruit on the international stage," said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, reported by PTI.

Seoul secures first position

The ranking, compiled by global higher education consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assesses 150 cities worldwide. Globally, Seoul is crowned the world's best city for students, according to this year's ranking, replacing London, which was the previous number one city. It means both of the top two student cities are now in Asia, with Tokyo ranked second this year.