NEET UG counselling 2025: Registration link active for MBBS admissions, how to apply, fee NEET UG counselling 2025 registration form link has been activated at the official website of MCC. Candidates who wish to participate in the medical admission counselling can register themselves by visiting the official website. Check key details here.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration window for the first round of the NEET UG 2025 counselling for admission to various undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have qualified the exam can register themselves by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2025 will be conducted in four rounds - round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray round. The last date for submitting the registration forms is July 28. The candidates will be able to fill in their choices and lock them between July 22 to 28. The NEET UG 2025 seat allotment for round 1 counselling will take place between July 29 and 30. The provisional results of the first round will be declared on July 31, while the NEET UG 2025 seat allotment final round results will be declared between August 1 and 6.

How to apply for NEET UG 2025 counselling?

Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the link to the 'NEET UG counselling 2025 registration'.

It will redirect you to a login where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

Pay the registration fee, and save the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

When will NEET 2026 exam be conducted?

The medical exam authority has not announced the exam date yet. It is expected that the dates will be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

NEET UG counselling 2025: Registration Fee

For NEET UG counselling 2025 under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and central universities, the candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 1,000 while those from the reserved category, such as SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories, need to pay Rs. 500. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for further updates.