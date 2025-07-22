NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy round schedule released, registrations from July 24, check key details NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy round schedule has been released. All those who are eligible for super specialty admission procedure can register themselves through the official website - mcc.nic.in. Check key dates, how to apply, eligibility, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the stray vacancy round for the NEET SS 2025. All those who are eligible for the super speciality admission procedure can register themselves through the official website - mcc.nic.in. According to the announcement, the registrations for the super speciality round will start from July 24 to 27, which marks the last opportunity for those who have not yet secured a seat through earlier rounds of the counselling to participate in the admission procedure for super speciality courses offered across India.

The official notice reads, ''All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad speciality degree (MD/MS/DNB) will be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Speciality Counselling 2024.”

How to fill application forms for NEET SS stray vacancy round?

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. Navigate the link to the 'NEET SS stray vacancy round'. It will redirect you to a registration window where you need to provide your essential details and click on 'submit'. Pay registration fee. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Who is eligible for NEET SS stray vacancy round?

Candidates who registered for the NEET SS 2025 and have not received any seat or did not exit with a seat are eligible for this round. The council has clarified that once a seat is allotted in the stray round, no further rounds will be provided. Failure to report to the designated centre within the specified period will result in forfeiture of the seats. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for further details.

NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy round: Important details