NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 seat matrix released for MBBS, BDS admission, check details MCC has released the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat matrix on its website. Candidates who participated in the round 1 counselling procedure can check the seat matrix on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Check details below.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the seat matrix for the National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who applied for NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 can download the seat matrix from MCC's official website - mcc.nic.in.

Counselling in four rounds

This year, the council is conducting the counselling in four rounds for all India quota seats, including those at central and deemed universities - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray round. Approximately 12.36 lakh candidates qualified for the NEET UG exam, competing for 1,15,900 MBBS seats across government, private, and other medical colleges nationwide. The total number of medical seats available for MBBS admission compared to the number of qualified candidates suggests that only one in ten will secure a seat.

More than 400 government colleges in seat matrix

Out of a total of 775 medical colleges offering MBBS across the country in the NEET UG counselling seat matrix for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), institutions are categorised by management type. While more than 400 government colleges are listed, 32 private colleges, 13 government (society) colleges, 44 society-run colleges, and over 250 trust-operated colleges will offer MBBS courses. Additionally, seven institutes have no MBBS seats in seven medical colleges.

Seven colleges have no MBBS seats

No MBBS seats exist in seven medical colleges, including Gayathri Vidya Parishad Institute Of Health Care And Medical Technology, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Society); Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (Trust); Hamdard Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Guru Ravidas Marg, Delhi (Society); Swaminarayan Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research, Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Trust); Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, Karnataka (Trust); Index Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Trust); Geetanjali Medical College And Hospital, Udaipur, Rajasthan (Trust); Father Colombo Institute Of Medical Sciences, Warangal (Trust); Uttar Pradesh and National Capital Region Institute Of Medical Sciences, Meerut (Society), which have no sanctioned MBBS seats.

Results on this date

According to the official timeline, the NEET UG seat allotment results for round 1 will be declared on 31 July 2025. Once the results are announced, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their respective institutes between 1 and 6 August 2025. Finally, the data verification by the institutes is scheduled for 7 and 8 August 2025.