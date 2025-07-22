NEET PG city intimation slip released; aspirants express dissatisfaction over exam centre allotment NEET PG city intimation slip has been released. Candidates who applied for the medical admission entrance test for postgraduate courses can download their exam city centre intimation slip from their registered email ID. Candidates are advised to clear their spam folder in the email if not received.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG). Candidates who applied for NEET PG 2025 and submitted their preferences during the resubmission can download the city intimation slip from their registered email address. The board announced that NEET PG 2025 exam city allotment has been communicated to all eligible candidates via their registered email addresses. Therefore, students should ensure their email inbox is clear to receive their city intimation slip.

The official notice states, ''The test city assigned to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEET PG 2025 through email on 21. 07. 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs.''

Aspirants express frustration on X

Many NEET aspirants have taken to social media demanding clarity, with some even highlighting the irony of explaining the basic difference between a state and a city to the exam centre.

A candidate from Maharashtra posted on his X handle, ''If they wanted to allocate random city centres why did they even give us the choice of selecting one. #NEETPG # NEETPG 2025 I had chosen Aurangabad and they allotted me Sangli. Wth!''

Another candidate tweeted, ''Hey #nbems, I selected Chennai as my test city. Why am I allocated for Andhra Pradesh? You need to pay for my travel expenses.''

''NEET PG City centre allocation is a joke. Selected B' lore but allocated Rayachoty in AP that is 210 kms away. Please ensure centre allocation as per candidate choice. Many students are in the same situation, '' another tweeted.

''Some students get state as city hope NBEMS know that Gujarat is not city and resolve this'', another aspirant said.

When will NBE conduct NEET 2025 exam?

The board will conduct NEET PG 2025 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) on 3 August 2025 for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses (2025-26). Initially, the exam was planned to be held in two shifts, but it was later decided to conduct it in a single shift following strong opposition from aspirants and a subsequent Supreme Court order. Following this, the court ordered the exam authority to postpone the exam to 3 August and to provide more time to organise additional exam centres.