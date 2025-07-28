DU UG admission 2025: Delhi University to release 2nd allotment list today Delhi University will release the second allotment list for UG admissions under CSAS today at 5 PM. Students must accept their seats by July 30, complete document verification by July 31, and pay the fee by August 1 to secure admission.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi is set to publish the second allotment list for undergraduate admissions 2025 under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today, July 28 at 5 PM. Candidates can access the allotment list through the official DU admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

Students who applied during the second round of admissions will be able to log in to the CSAS dashboard and check their updated seat allotment. The second round follows the release of a vacant seat list earlier this week, which allowed applicants to rearrange their preferences between July 24 (5 PM) and July 25 (4:59 PM).

DU UG 2025 admission: Allotment and acceptance timeline

Once the allotment list goes live, candidates must accept their allotted seats between 5 PM on July 28 and 4:59 PM on July 30. Failing to accept the seat within this window may result in forfeiture of the seat.

Colleges will then undertake document verification and application approval by July 31, after which candidates must pay the admission fee online by August 1 (4:59 PM) to confirm their seats.

DU CSAS 2025: Step-by-step guide to check 2nd allotment list

To check the allotment:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in Click on the Undergraduate Admission section. Log in using your registered credentials. View the second allotment list on your dashboard.

More Rounds Possible

Should there be remaining vacant seats, the university may conduct additional allotment rounds. Candidates are advised to closely monitor the official DU portal for updates.

FYUP Continues, Opt-Out Open Till August 1

In related news, over 70% of undergraduate students at DU have opted to continue into the fourth year under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The opt-out window remains open until August 1, giving students the choice to graduate in three years if they prefer.

For more information, visit: admission.uod.ac.in.