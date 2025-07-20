CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 released, how to download CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their intimation slip from the official website of NTA - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025. Candidates who took the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam can download their slips from the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. According to the official notification, the CSIR NET 2025 exam will be held on July 28 at various examination centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the second from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

How to download the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025?

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on 'CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025' displayed on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025

Details mentioned on City Slip

Examination City

Candidate Details

Instructions

Important Dates

Contact Information

Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges and R&D Establishment. The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 37,000/- per month for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- is reimbursed directly to the fellow. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.

On Completion of two years as JRF and if the Fellow is registered for Ph.D., the Fellowship will be upgraded to SRF (NET) and the stipend will be increased to Rs. 42,000/- per month for the 3rd and subsequent years, on the basis of assessment of Fellows’ research progress/ achievements through interview by an Expert Committee consisting of the Guide, Head of the Department and External Member from outside the University/ Institution who is an expert in the relevant field, not below the rank of Professor/ Associate Professor.