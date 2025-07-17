UGC NET June 2025 Result to be out on this date: Here's how to download scorecard UGC NET June 2025 Result: The NTA had conducted the UGC NET 2025 exams from 25 to 29 June 2025, via Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for a total of 83 subjects.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (July 17) announced the date to release the results of the UGC NET June session 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

When will the results be out?

According to NTA, the result of the UGC NET June 2025 exam will be declared on July 22. Candidates will have to use their credentials to check the result.

How can you download the UGC NET June 2025 scorecards?

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'UGC NET June Result 2025' link.

You will be redirected to a login window.

Enter your application number, date of birth, security code, and click on 'submit'.

The UGC NET June Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the UGC NET June Result 2025 for future reference.

What is the Marking Scheme?

Each question is worth 2 marks.

For each correct answer, the candidate will receive 2 marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions, unattempted questions, or questions marked for review.

To answer a question, the candidate must select one option as the correct answer.

