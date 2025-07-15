UGC NET June 2025 Result to be out soon, steps to download UGC NET June 2025 Result will be declared soon. Candidates can download their call letters using their credentials, such as roll numbers, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Check the exam date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the UGC – NET June 2025 Exam. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards using their roll numbers, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the UGC – NET June 2025 Exam results will be available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency has already released the provisional answer keys. Candidates were permitted to raise objections by 8 July. It is anticipated that the UGC NET 2025 result will be announced soon, along with the final answer key. This year, the testing agency conducted the UGC NET 2025 exams from 25 to 29 June 2025, via Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for a total of 83 subjects.

How can you download the UGC NET June 2025 scorecards?

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'UGC NET June Result 2025' link.

You will be redirected to a login window.

Enter your application number, date of birth, security code, and click on 'submit'.

The UGC NET June Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the UGC NET June Result 2025 for future reference.

What is the Marking Scheme?



1. Each question is worth 2 marks.

2. For each correct answer, the candidate will receive 2 marks.

3. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

4. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions, unattempted questions, or questions marked for review.



5. To answer a question, the candidate must select one option as the correct answer.