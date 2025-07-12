UGC NET Result 2025 likely to be released on this date: Here's what past declaration patterns say

Advertisement
UGC NET Result 2025 will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, once out.

UGC NET Result 2025 likely to be released on this date
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the UGC – NET June 2025 Exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This year, the NTA conducted the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) from June 25 to 29 at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer keys were released on July 5, and the objection window closed on July 8. Based on this timeline, there may be a slight delay in the release of the final results. Once the results are declared, the testing agency will also publish the final answer keys and the merit list. However, the NTA has not provided a specific date for the announcement of the results. Typically, the agency releases the final answer keys and scorecards within 2 to 4 weeks after the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC website for the latest updates.

UGC NET June 2025 Result dates over the years

  • 2024: October 17, 2024
  • 2023 (Phase 1): July 25, 2023
  • 2023 (Phase 2): July 25, 2023

UGC NET June 2025 Result: How to download?

  • Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 
  • Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2025 Results'.
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your details such as roll  number, date of birth etc.
  • UGC NET June 2025 Results will appear on screen.
  • Download and save UGC NET June 2025 Results for future reference.
