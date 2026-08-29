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UGC NET June 2026 cut off out; check subject-wise highest and lowest JRF marks

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

As per the data shared, Persian has the highest JRF cut off marks at 254, followed by Geography and Arabic with 250 marks each. Meanwhile, Kashmiri and Bodo has the lowest JRF cut off marks with 150 followed by Konkani - 152 marks, Chinese - 158 marks.

Check UGC NET June cut off here.
Check UGC NET June cut off here. Image Source : India TV

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June cut off has been released across 84 subjects. As per the data shared, Persian has the highest JRF cut off marks at 254, followed by Geography and Arabic with 250 marks each. Meanwhile, Kashmiri and Bodo has the lowest JRF cut off marks with 150 followed by Konkani - 152 marks, Chinese - 158 marks. 

Popular subjects like Political Science has a JRF cut off marks at 222, Philosophy - 236, Psychology - 204, History - 190, Mass Communication - 190 marks. The candidates can check and download UGC NET June cut off on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD

Subject JRF cut off marks Assistant Professor cut off marks PhD cut off marks
Economics/ Rural Economics 224 196 170
Political Science 222 196 170
Philosophy  236 208 178
Psychology 204 180 160
History 190 168 148
Anthropology  206 180 158
Education 232 206 182
Social Work 216 190 166
Defence and Strategic Studies 212 188 168
Home Science 220 190 166
Public Administration 240 216 188
Population Studies  220 188 168
Music 236 204 172
Management  214 184 162
Maithili 234 208 182
Bengali 204 180 158
Hindi  198 174 150
Kannada 182 164 142
Malayalam 222 192 168
Oriya 218 194 168
Punjabi 210 182 154
Sanskrit  206 180 152
Tamil 188 156 134
Telugu 164 150 132
Urdu 240 216 186
Arabic  250 218 188
Linguistics 218 198 176
Chinese  158 158 150
Dogri   174 164
Nepali 174 170 142
Manipuri  160 146 128
Assamese 210 186 162
Gujarati  170 152 134
Marathi  162 150 132
French  236 210 184
Spanish 242 216 186
Russian 200 198 170
Persian 254 232 208
Rajasthani 188 166 144
German 188 178 164
Japanese  210 210 204
Adult Education/ Continuing Education 234 212 188
Physical Education 240 192 158
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 244 220 202
Indian Culture 196 176 164
Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management 222 194 166
Law 204 178 160
Library and Information Science 190 168 146
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian Studies 220 202 178
Comparative Study of Religions 214 190 166
Mass Communication 190 168 150
Performing Arts - Dance  210 188 162
Museology and Conservation 222 200 182
Archaeology  212 184 162
Criminology 246 208 182
Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature 164 152 132
Folk Literature 208 182 162
Comparative Literature 212 198 176
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects 226 188 160
Women Studies 214 192 172
Visual Art 200 174 152
Geography 250 220 188
Social Medicine and Community Health 196 170 148
Forensic Science 206 182 164
Pali 216 196 158
Kashmiri 150 150 142
Konkani 152 152 146
Computer Science and Applications 214 180 158
Electronic Science 178 158 142
Environmental Sciences 194 162 142
Politics, including International Relations 214 196 178
Prakrit 234 226 198
Human Rights and Duties 224 196 168
Tourism Administration and Management 210 178 154
Bodo  150 142 128
Santali 190 166 148
Yoga 244 208 172
Sindhi 168 168 152
Hindu Studies  234 214 188
Indian Knowledge System 208 180 164
Disaster Management 210 188 166
Ayurveda Biology 236 208 186
Forestry  220 198 172
Statistics  216 178 152

How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in 

UGC NET result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A total of 24.31 per cent candidates got qualified for UGC NET this year. The candidates should note that UGC NET result and cut off does not apply to English, Commerce and Sociology as re-exam for these subjects will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026. 

To download UGC NET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

How to download UGC NET merit list PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in 

Click on UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF link 
UGC NET subject-wise merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

For details on UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Also Read: 

UGC NET result 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; 24.31% qualify across 84 subjects 

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