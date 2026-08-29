UGC NET June 2026 cut off out; check subject-wise highest and lowest JRF marks

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June cut off has been released across 84 subjects. As per the data shared, Persian has the highest JRF cut off marks at 254, followed by Geography and Arabic with 250 marks each. Meanwhile, Kashmiri and Bodo has the lowest JRF cut off marks with 150 followed by Konkani - 152 marks, Chinese - 158 marks.

Popular subjects like Political Science has a JRF cut off marks at 222, Philosophy - 236, Psychology - 204, History - 190, Mass Communication - 190 marks. The candidates can check and download UGC NET June cut off on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD

Subject JRF cut off marks Assistant Professor cut off marks PhD cut off marks Economics/ Rural Economics 224 196 170 Political Science 222 196 170 Philosophy 236 208 178 Psychology 204 180 160 History 190 168 148 Anthropology 206 180 158 Education 232 206 182 Social Work 216 190 166 Defence and Strategic Studies 212 188 168 Home Science 220 190 166 Public Administration 240 216 188 Population Studies 220 188 168 Music 236 204 172 Management 214 184 162 Maithili 234 208 182 Bengali 204 180 158 Hindi 198 174 150 Kannada 182 164 142 Malayalam 222 192 168 Oriya 218 194 168 Punjabi 210 182 154 Sanskrit 206 180 152 Tamil 188 156 134 Telugu 164 150 132 Urdu 240 216 186 Arabic 250 218 188 Linguistics 218 198 176 Chinese 158 158 150 Dogri 174 164 Nepali 174 170 142 Manipuri 160 146 128 Assamese 210 186 162 Gujarati 170 152 134 Marathi 162 150 132 French 236 210 184 Spanish 242 216 186 Russian 200 198 170 Persian 254 232 208 Rajasthani 188 166 144 German 188 178 164 Japanese 210 210 204 Adult Education/ Continuing Education 234 212 188 Physical Education 240 192 158 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 244 220 202 Indian Culture 196 176 164 Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management 222 194 166 Law 204 178 160 Library and Information Science 190 168 146 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian Studies 220 202 178 Comparative Study of Religions 214 190 166 Mass Communication 190 168 150 Performing Arts - Dance 210 188 162 Museology and Conservation 222 200 182 Archaeology 212 184 162 Criminology 246 208 182 Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature 164 152 132 Folk Literature 208 182 162 Comparative Literature 212 198 176 Sanskrit Traditional Subjects 226 188 160 Women Studies 214 192 172 Visual Art 200 174 152 Geography 250 220 188 Social Medicine and Community Health 196 170 148 Forensic Science 206 182 164 Pali 216 196 158 Kashmiri 150 150 142 Konkani 152 152 146 Computer Science and Applications 214 180 158 Electronic Science 178 158 142 Environmental Sciences 194 162 142 Politics, including International Relations 214 196 178 Prakrit 234 226 198 Human Rights and Duties 224 196 168 Tourism Administration and Management 210 178 154 Bodo 150 142 128 Santali 190 166 148 Yoga 244 208 172 Sindhi 168 168 152 Hindu Studies 234 214 188 Indian Knowledge System 208 180 164 Disaster Management 210 188 166 Ayurveda Biology 236 208 186 Forestry 220 198 172 Statistics 216 178 152

How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A total of 24.31 per cent candidates got qualified for UGC NET this year. The candidates should note that UGC NET result and cut off does not apply to English, Commerce and Sociology as re-exam for these subjects will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026.

To download UGC NET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download UGC NET merit list PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF link

UGC NET subject-wise merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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UGC NET result 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; 24.31% qualify across 84 subjects