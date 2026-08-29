UGC NET June 2026 cut off out; check subject-wise highest and lowest JRF marks

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June cut off has been released across 84 subjects. As per the data shared, Persian has the highest JRF cut off marks at 254, followed by Geography and Arabic with 250 marks each. Meanwhile, Kashmiri and Bodo has the lowest JRF cut off marks with 150 followed by Konkani - 152 marks, Chinese - 158 marks.
Popular subjects like Political Science has a JRF cut off marks at 222, Philosophy - 236, Psychology - 204, History - 190, Mass Communication - 190 marks. The candidates can check and download UGC NET June cut off on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD
|Subject
|JRF cut off marks
|Assistant Professor cut off marks
|PhD cut off marks
|Economics/ Rural Economics
|224
|196
|170
|Political Science
|222
|196
|170
|Philosophy
|236
|208
|178
|Psychology
|204
|180
|160
|History
|190
|168
|148
|Anthropology
|206
|180
|158
|Education
|232
|206
|182
|Social Work
|216
|190
|166
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|212
|188
|168
|Home Science
|220
|190
|166
|Public Administration
|240
|216
|188
|Population Studies
|220
|188
|168
|Music
|236
|204
|172
|Management
|214
|184
|162
|Maithili
|234
|208
|182
|Bengali
|204
|180
|158
|Hindi
|198
|174
|150
|Kannada
|182
|164
|142
|Malayalam
|222
|192
|168
|Oriya
|218
|194
|168
|Punjabi
|210
|182
|154
|Sanskrit
|206
|180
|152
|Tamil
|188
|156
|134
|Telugu
|164
|150
|132
|Urdu
|240
|216
|186
|Arabic
|250
|218
|188
|Linguistics
|218
|198
|176
|Chinese
|158
|158
|150
|Dogri
|174
|164
|Nepali
|174
|170
|142
|Manipuri
|160
|146
|128
|Assamese
|210
|186
|162
|Gujarati
|170
|152
|134
|Marathi
|162
|150
|132
|French
|236
|210
|184
|Spanish
|242
|216
|186
|Russian
|200
|198
|170
|Persian
|254
|232
|208
|Rajasthani
|188
|166
|144
|German
|188
|178
|164
|Japanese
|210
|210
|204
|Adult Education/ Continuing Education
|234
|212
|188
|Physical Education
|240
|192
|158
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|244
|220
|202
|Indian Culture
|196
|176
|164
|Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management
|222
|194
|166
|Law
|204
|178
|160
|Library and Information Science
|190
|168
|146
|Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian Studies
|220
|202
|178
|Comparative Study of Religions
|214
|190
|166
|Mass Communication
|190
|168
|150
|Performing Arts - Dance
|210
|188
|162
|Museology and Conservation
|222
|200
|182
|Archaeology
|212
|184
|162
|Criminology
|246
|208
|182
|Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature
|164
|152
|132
|Folk Literature
|208
|182
|162
|Comparative Literature
|212
|198
|176
|Sanskrit Traditional Subjects
|226
|188
|160
|Women Studies
|214
|192
|172
|Visual Art
|200
|174
|152
|Geography
|250
|220
|188
|Social Medicine and Community Health
|196
|170
|148
|Forensic Science
|206
|182
|164
|Pali
|216
|196
|158
|Kashmiri
|150
|150
|142
|Konkani
|152
|152
|146
|Computer Science and Applications
|214
|180
|158
|Electronic Science
|178
|158
|142
|Environmental Sciences
|194
|162
|142
|Politics, including International Relations
|214
|196
|178
|Prakrit
|234
|226
|198
|Human Rights and Duties
|224
|196
|168
|Tourism Administration and Management
|210
|178
|154
|Bodo
|150
|142
|128
|Santali
|190
|166
|148
|Yoga
|244
|208
|172
|Sindhi
|168
|168
|152
|Hindu Studies
|234
|214
|188
|Indian Knowledge System
|208
|180
|164
|Disaster Management
|210
|188
|166
|Ayurveda Biology
|236
|208
|186
|Forestry
|220
|198
|172
|Statistics
|216
|178
|152
How to download UGC NET scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A total of 24.31 per cent candidates got qualified for UGC NET this year. The candidates should note that UGC NET result and cut off does not apply to English, Commerce and Sociology as re-exam for these subjects will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026.
To download UGC NET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UGC NET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download UGC NET merit list PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF link
UGC NET subject-wise merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save UGC NET subject-wise toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on UGC NET subject-wise cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Also Read:
UGC NET result 2026 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; 24.31% qualify across 84 subjects