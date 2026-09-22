Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor Award at 72nd National Film Awards

Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty were on Tuesday honoured with the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for their performances in Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

The honours were presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, being held on September 22 at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to the winners, with artistes and filmmakers from across the Indian film industry being recognised for their work.

Kartik Aaryan wins National Best Actor Award for Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan received the award for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The honour also marks his first National Film Award. The film is based on the inspiring life of Petkar, an Indian Army veteran and para-athlete who overcame physical challenges to make history in international sport.

Mammootty wins National Best Actor Award for Bramayugam

Mammootty, meanwhile, was honoured for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam. The black-and-white horror film featured the veteran actor in the role of Kodumon Potti, an enigmatic character whose presence drives much of the film’s unsettling narrative.

This marks Mammootty’s fourth National Film Award. He won his first National Film Award in 1989 for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. His second National Film Award came in 1993 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan. He received his third National Film Award in 1999 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

About Bramayugam

The Malayalam folk horror film Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz in key roles. The film is available to stream on Sony LIV platform.

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