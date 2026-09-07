Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings after Satya Niketan PG collapse

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Satya Niketan building collapse site on Monday morning to review the ongoing search and rescue operations. The decades-old multi-storey building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed, leaving 6 dead and several injured.

CM Gupta, who visited the site on Sunday as well, was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during her on-site review.

Delhi CM orders sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered against the building owner, Hariram, and others on charges of culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure, and endangering the safety of others, at the South Campus Police Station.

According to the CMO, Gupta also directed that strict action be taken against MCD officials found responsible for any lapses.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi as a safety precaution. She also directed authorities to conduct intensive inspections of nearby paying guest accommodations and other buildings, with structures found violating safety norms to be sealed.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on the safety of Delhi residents and that those responsible for any negligence would not be spared.

CM Gupta on Sunday had ordered a magisterial probe into the Satya Niketan house collapse incident.

Six dead, 11 rescued from debris

A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a building that collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations.

The Chief Minister, who also met the injured at AIIMS on Sunday, vowed strict punishment for the guilty, while her office said the government is in touch with the families of the injured students and is providing them the necessary support.

Residents said most of the students staying in the locality were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College across the road.

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