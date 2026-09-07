Nepal observes day of national mourning for lives lost in devastating floods

Kathmandu:

Nepal on Monday (September 7) observed a national day of mourning on the 13th day since the flash flood disaster, honouring more than 1,340 people who lost their lives in one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Nearly 5,000 people, including 589 foreign nationals, remain missing after flash floods struck Rasuwa, which borders China, and adjoining districts on August 26. The disaster was triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure across northern and central Nepal.

Tribute meetings were organised at various locations across Nepal to honour those who lost their lives. People also held prayer ceremonies and lit lamps, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls. At Ghantaghar Chowk in Birgunj Metropolitan City, located near Raxaul along the Bihar-Nepal border, a tribute meeting was held where people lit lamps and prayed for the victims.

National day of mourning to honour victims

The Nepal government has declared September 7 a national day of mourning to honour the victims of the catastrophic floods that swept through Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

The day of mourning is being observed on the 13th day after the disaster, in keeping with the traditional Hindu practice of marking the thirteenth day following a death. In many Hindu communities, the 13th day holds significance in the mourning period, with rituals performed to honour the deceased and mark the conclusion of the formal period of mourning.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast at government offices across the country and at Nepali diplomatic missions abroad," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations underway

The devastating floods caused massive loss of life and widespread destruction of homes, roads, bridges, hydropower projects, government offices and other critical infrastructure.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the worst-affected areas, including hydropower project tunnels, as security personnel and specialised international rescue teams work to locate missing people and recover bodies.

The disaster has displaced at least 32,000 families, completely destroyed around 7,500 houses and severely disrupted livelihoods and essential infrastructure across central Nepal.

The government has mobilised the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and other agencies for search, rescue, relief and recovery operations. Specialist teams from neighbouring countries, including India, have also joined the efforts to rescue people believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels.

(Report: Ganesh Shankar)

Also Read

Nepal floods: Over 7,500 houses damaged, roads worth Rs 30 billion destroyed in initial assessment

Nepal faces fresh calamity fears after landslide in Darchula as flash flood deaths top 1300