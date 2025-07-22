UGC NET June 2025 Results declared, check final answer keys, cut off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD UGC NET June 2025 Results have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details below.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC – NET June 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website. Along with the results, the testing agency has shared data on registered, appeared, and qualified candidates, as well as subject-wise cut-off marks for JRF and PhD Assistant Professorship.

This year, the exams were held between 25 and 29 June in 10 shifts across 285 cities throughout the country, with approximately 10,19,751 candidates participating. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the exam, of which 7,52,007 appeared. Among them, 5,269 qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 54,885 qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.d., and 1,28,179 qualified for Ph.D. only. The provisional answer keys and recorded responses of the relevant candidates were released on 6 July. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until 8 July. The results determine three distinct eligibility paths: JRF (Junior Research Fellowships), Assistant Professorship and PhD admission, and PhD admission only.

How to download the UGC NET JUNE 2025 Results?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on 'UGC NET JUNE 2025 results'.

You will be redirected to a login page.

Enter your application number, date of birth, security pin, and click 'submit'.

The NET JUNE 2025 results will then appear.

Download and save the UGC NET June 2025 Results for future reference.

What's next?

Qualified candidates can now apply for the positions and admissions based on their eligibility. Those who are eligible for JRF can apply for research fellowships and teaching posts, while Assistant Professor qualifiers can pursue teaching roles at colleges and universities across India. PhD-only candidates can continue to pursue their studies by enrolling on doctoral admissions as per the norms of respective institutions. Candidates can check subject-wise cut-offs, final answer keys, and scorecards directly by clicking on the provided links.

UGC NET June 2025 Results

UGC NET June 2025 final answer keys