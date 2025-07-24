NEET PG 2025 admit cards to be released on this date, check latest updates NEET PG 2025 admit cards will be released soon. Candidates who applied in the exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check admit card release date, how to download and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 on August 3. For this, the medical authority has already released the exam city slip on its website on July 21, and the admit cards will be released next week. Candidates who applied for the NEET PG 2025 exam can download their admit cards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The NEET PG 2025 admit cards link can be accessed at natboard.edu.in, once released.

According to the official schedule, NEET PG 2025 admit cards will be released on July 31 onwards. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates. The admit card will contain key details, such as the registration date, date of birth, and other relevant information. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download NEET PG 2025 admit cards.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Cards: How to Download?

Visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Navigate to 'NEET PG 2025 admit card link'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details.

NEET PG 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download and save NEET PG 2025 admit cards for future reference.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the medical authority, NBEMS, at the helpline number: 91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of NBEMS for regular updates.