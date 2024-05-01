'Sorry papa...': 20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, second suicide case in 48 hours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kota student suicide: In yet another case of suicide, a 20-year-old medical aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his room just days before his third attempt at cracking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam. According to the police, the student, identified as Bharat Kumar Rajput, a resident of Rajasthan's Dholpur. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday morning. This incident marks the second suspected suicide case in Kota in the past 48 hours.

Jawahar Nagar Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh said that Rajput had previously taken the NEET exam twice and was set to appear for his third attempt on May 5.

'Sorry papa...'

A one-line note found in the room read, "Sorry papa, me is saal bhi nahi kar paya' (Sorry papa, I couldn't do it this year as well). The note also carried a sad smiley.

The reported case marks the ninth instance of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. Last year, the number of student suicides in the coaching hub reached 26.

The police said that the deceased student was staying as a paying guest in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area and was preparing for the medical entrance exam for the past one year. His nephew, Rohit, shared the room with him and was also preparing for Neet exams.

Singh said that the medical aspirant allegedly took his own life around 10:30 am on Tuesday while his nephew was outside. When his nephew, Rohit, returned around 11:15 am, he found the room locked from the inside so he peeped through a window, he saw Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet.

Student was under stress of not performing well

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the student took the extreme step due to stress over his performance in his third attempt. However, the actual cause of death will only be determined after a thorough investigation.

The body has been moved to the mortuary of MBS Hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after arrival of his family members from their native Dholpura district.

Earlier on Sunday, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant and Haryana native Sumit Panchal also allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room. No note was recovered from the spot. No suicide note was recovered from the student's hostel room and the reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, Arvind Bhardwaj, Circle Inspector (CI) at Kunhari police station, said.

However, his parents suspected murder and demanded the registration of a murder case against unidentified persons and an impartial investigation into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

