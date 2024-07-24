Cattle smuggler killed in encounter with police, another injured in Rajasthan's Deeg

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from outside Deeg Police Station

Deeg: A cattle smuggler was shot dead and another sustained injury in an encounter with police in the Deeg district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred late at night on Tuesday near Jangipur Pichumar village under Kumher police station.

The cow smuggler died at the scene, while the other, who was shot in the leg, was injured.

Following the shooting, the Kumher police station, along with IG Rahul Prakash and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, arrived at the location. The body of the deceased smuggler, identified as Sandeep, a resident of Saungaon near Deeg, was taken into custody and placed in the Kumher Community Health Center’s mortuary.

The incident reportedly took place around 2:00 am. Police have not yet released detailed information to the media so far.

The encounter involved two separate incidents of smuggling, during which smugglers attempted to forcibly take cows. The cows were ultimately seized by cow protectors and police. Authorities have also set up blockades on the Palwal and Haryana borders.

