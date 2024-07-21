Rajasthan: Goods train derails in Alwar, services unaffected | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday (July 21), Railway officials said. "It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected,” CPRO, North Western Railway said. The incident took place at 2:30 am, the officials said.

"The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn't affect train operations," he added.

The CPRO further said that the track was cleaned by 9 am and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time.

Earlier incidents of train derailments

After the Gonda train incident, a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, affecting train movement on Ghaziabad-Moradabad section. Around 12 coaches of the goods train went off the tracks in the Kalyanpura area of ​​Amroha. After the train derailment, the traffic movement on the Lucknow-Delhi railway route was affected.

Speaking on the incident, Rajkumar Singh, DRM, Moradabad, Northern Railway said, "We have reached the site and we are doing the assessment and it is our priority to restore the traffic as soon as possible..."

On Friday, a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The train was `re-railed' at 5.39 pm, more than two hours after the derailment at 3.05 pm, and the traffic on DOWN main line will resume as soon as it receives a track fit certificate, said a WR spokesperson.

The Western Railway's Mumbai division, however, claimed that a trolley wheel of a goods train derailed inside the Dungri station yard, and traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was not affected. The train was heading to Palna in Kheda district of Gujarat from Chinchwad near Pune.

The derailment took place when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters.

(With PTI inputs)

