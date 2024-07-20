Several coaches of goods train derail between Ghaziabad-Moradabad section

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: After Gonda train incident, a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, affecting train movement on Ghaziabad-Moradabad section. According to reports, around 12 coaches of the goods train went off the tracks in Kalyanpura area of ​​Amroha.

After the train derailment, the traffic movement on the Lucknow-Delhi railway route has been affected. An alternative route between Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut Ghaziabad is open for the movement of trains.

On Friday, a wagon of a goods train derailed between Valsad and Surat stations in Gujarat but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The train was `re-railed' at 5.39 pm, more than two hours after the derailment at 3.05 pm, and the traffic on DOWN main line will resume as soon as it receives a track fit certificate, said a WR spokesperson.

The Western Railway's Mumbai division, however, claimed that a trolley wheel of a goods train derailed inside the Dungri station yard, and traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route was not affected. The train was heading to Palna in Kheda district of Gujarat from Chinchwad near Pune.

The derailment took place when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was taking stock of railway safety and other issues at the Western Railway headquarters.

