Punjab Board PSEB 8th Result 2025 out, Puneet Verma, and Navjot Kaur achieve perfect 100 marks

Punjab Board PSEB 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the class 8th exam today, April 4. All those who appeared in the exam conducted from February 19 to March 7, 2025, can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The results are available on pseb.ac.in.

According to the results, a total of 2,90,471 students from 10,471 schools across the state appeared for the annual examination, of which, 2,82,627 students passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 97.30%, which marks a slight drop in the last year pass percentage. Last year, the pass percentage was 98.31 per cent.

Students and parents can download the results by visiting the official website of PSEB.

Two student acheives perfect 100

Two students have scored 100 per cent marks in the PSEB Punjab class 8th exam. Puneet Verma of Sri Harkrishan Public School in Model Town, Hoshiarpur, and Navjot Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in Kot Santhian, Faridkot, have scored a perfect 100 in the exam. But due to age difference, the Navjot Kaur have been placed on the second position. Meanwhile, another Navjot Kaur from Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School in Channan Ke, Amritsar, secured the third position with 99.83 per cent.

Re-evaluation window opens

To pass the PSEB 8th exam 2025, the students are required to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. If a student fails to achieve the minimum marks, he will have to appear for the supplementary exam. The window for registering for the PSEB Punjab Supplementary exam is open on the official website. Students can contact their respective schools for details and deadlines. For more details, visit the official website of PSEB.

