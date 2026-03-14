Maharashtra: Three youths run over by goods train while fleeing alleged police beating in Palghar

Palghar:

A heartbreaking accident in Maharashtra's Palghar city, claimed the lives of three young men on the spot after they fled in fear from a police lathi charge and were struck by a passing goods train.

Incident unfolds near Jain Temple

The tragedy occurred near the Jain Temple in Old Palghar, Palghar East, where three youths- Swapnil Shailesh Palande (23), Kunal Kumar Dubla (23) and Afroze Khalil Sheikh (28)- all residents of Veerendra Nagar, Palghar East, met their untimely end. Eyewitnesses and family accounts indicate the group was at the site when local police arrived, allegedly resorting to a lathi charge that prompted the victims to panic and run toward the nearby railway tracks. In their desperate bid to escape, they crossed the tracks directly into the path of an oncoming goods train, resulting in instantaneous fatalities.

Families allege police brutality sparked the panic

Grieving relatives have leveled serious accusations against the police, claiming the lathi charge was unprovoked and directly responsible for the youths' flight onto the tracks. Darshana Singh, sister of one deceased, and Suraj Singh, a relative, expressed profound anguish, demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances. They recounted how the young men, possibly involved in a minor altercation or routine check, were terrified by the police action, leading to the fatal dash across the rails. The incident has ignited local outrage, with calls for accountability amid questions over police conduct.

GRP responds, probe underway

Upon receiving reports, Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene, secured the three bodies, and dispatched them for post-mortem examination. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events, including the reason for the initial police intervention and whether excessive force played a role. Palghar police maintain that a detailed inquiry will clarify if this was a pure accident or linked to prior circumstances, urging the public to await forensic and witness findings before drawing conclusions. The community mourns the loss of these promising lives, highlighting ongoing concerns over railway safety and law enforcement interactions in high-risk areas.