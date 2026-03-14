'Stupidest team': Michael Vaughan slams South Africa after India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 saw the Indian team register brilliant victories and clinch their third T20 World Cup. Throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue just lost one game and went on to defeat New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament as they successfully defended their T20 World Cup title.

With the tournament done and dusted, former England skipper Michael Vaughan came forward and slammed Cricket South Africa, branding them as the stupidest team of the tournament.

It is worth noting that had South Africa been beaten by the West Indies in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, the Indian team would have been knocked out. Pointing it out, Vaughan opined that the Proteas could have been smart and should have lost against the Windies.

"I tell you who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I'm just saying - if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped. By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match," he said on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast.

Vaughan heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah

Furthermore, Vaughan also talked about the performances of Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer was exceptional for India throughout the whole tournament, taking four wickets in the final to help the Men in Blue win the title as well.

"I'll tell you what they do really well, the Indian T20 team and the captain, is that usually with someone like Bumrah, you think he'll bowl two in the powerplay and two at the backend, but they use him as an insurance policy,” Vaughan said.

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