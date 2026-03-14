Salman Ali Agha reflects on his controversial dismissal after 2nd ODI win against Bangladesh

Mirpur:

The 2nd ODI of the ongoing series between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw Pakistan register a comfortable victory. The side managed to defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs and levelled the series going into the third ODI. With the win secured, one of the most talked about moments from the clash was the controversial dismissal of Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings. Mohammad Rizwan drove the ball towards Salman Agha. Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to take the ball from Agha’s feet, with Agha trying to hand him the ball. Miraz managed to grab ahold of the ball and hit the stumps, running out the Pakistan batter.

The moment garnered major attention from experts all over the globe, and reflecting on the same, Salman Ali Agha asked for sportsmanship from Bangladesh in such a moment.

"I mean, I'm sure everyone has seen it. It was just heat-of-the-moment stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But whatever happened after that was just the heat of the moment. It is within the law, and I'm someone who always wants to follow the law,” Salman Agha was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"But when we talk about sportsman spirit, I think that should be up there no matter what the situation. According to the law what he has done is fine, and if he thinks it is right then it is right. But from my perspective, I would have done things differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit,” he added.

Pakistan to take on Bangladesh next on March 15

Speaking of the ongoing series, with both sides having won one game each, both Pakistan and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the third ODI on March 15. The two sides will take one each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, and the teams will look to clinch the series with the scores level.

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