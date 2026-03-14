Robin Uthappa weighs in on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's potential ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee event is all set to kick off on March 28, and with the tournament looming on the horizon, the 10 franchises will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, many eyes would be set upon the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. It is worth noting that Royals have one of the most sought-after talents in world cricket in 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Ahead of the start of the new season, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa came forward and talked about how Suryavanshi could perform in the upcoming IPL season. He stated that the going could get tough for the youngster as the players would study his weaknesses this time around.

"I have been keenly observing every game Vaibhav is playing over the last 12 months. He is phenomenal. But if you are going to watch him bat, I feel he is riding his luck a little bit. And when the standard gets a little bit higher, little tougher, and people now know where to bowl to him. The novelty has worn off. I think that right now, he is riding that luck a little bit, which is fine. I think this season will be educational for him and will serve him in the long run. He will still score runs, but I don't think he will be all that he was last year," Uthappa said on Star Sports.

Irfan Pathan backed Suryavanshi to impress in IPL 2026

Part of the same discussion, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan talked about how Suryavanshi could pose a problem for the bowlers in the IPL 2026 and backed the 14-year-old to impress with his performances.

"Even after the IPL, you maintain the same run wherever you play, and that is where he gives me a lot of confidence. If it would be up and down here, then I would be afraid. I really think he will make another fast half-century minimum, or even a century," Pathan said.

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