Aiden Markram set to lead Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred 2026 after huge payday

New Delhi:

After becoming the highest-paid overseas signing in The Hundred 2026 auction, South Africa’s Aiden Markram is all set to lead Manchester Super Giants in the upcoming season of the tournament. It is worth noting that Markram is now under contract with three Super Giants franchises, Lucknow (IPL) and Durban (SA20).

The side’s head coach, Justin Langer, came forward and talked about how important Markram will be for the team and how delighted he was to secure his services in the auction.

"It's nice to have him in three of our teams: brilliant player, outstanding human being, and also real captaincy material. That's one of the facets of his game that we love, his leadership,” Langer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

It is worth noting that to kick off their The Hundred 2026 campaign, Manchester Super Giants will take on London Spirit in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns in the third game of the tournament at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 23.

Harry Brook expected to lead Sunrisers Leeds

Furthermore, England’s white-ball skipper Harry Brook shared in the T20 World Cup 2026 that it was unlikely that he would continue being the captain of Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026. However, the side’s head coach Daniel Vettori came forward and revealed that he is hopeful of Brook leading the side in the upcoming season.

"I think he likes the team, so maybe we can twist his arm and get him there. We'll just wait and see,” Vettori said.

Speaking of Sunrisers Leeds, the side will play in the season opener of The Hundred 2026. The side will take on MI London in game 1 at The Oval on July 21.

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