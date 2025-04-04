Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025 out: Check alternative websites for scorecards Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025 has been announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali. Students and parents awaiting for the PSEB 8th results can download their scorecards using roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details here.

Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has announced the results for class 8 board exam today, April 4. All those who appeared for the Punjab PSEB class 8 exam 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

97.30 per cent pass

According to the results, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.30 per cent. Out of 290,471 candidates from 10,471 schools, 282,627 students have been promoted. The PSEB Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 7, 2025, at various examination centers throughout the state.

To download the Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number and name on the official website. Once submitted, their marks will be displayed on the screen. Students should note that the marks shown online are provisional. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the results have been distributed.

Students are advised to cross-verify all the information given on the Punjab Board PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 mark sheets, in case of any error, they can contact the concerned authority for rectification.

How can i download Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and date of birth.

Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025 for future reference.

Where can I download Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025?

Students can download Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025 on the following official website:

pseb.ac.in

Direct link to download PSEB Punjab 8th Result 2025

How can I download PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025 via SMS?

Students can download PSEB Punjab Class 8th results by sending a text message in the format below.

Simply type 'PB8' followed by your roll number and send it to '5676750'.