Dubai Crown Prince arrives in Delhi: Know about his Rs 33,500 crore property, luxurious lifestyle and more

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also known as 'Fazza' has arrived in India on April 8. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also confirmed his visit by issuing an official statement on April 7, 2025. It was said that Dubai's Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum will visit India on 8-9 April. This will be his first official visit to India. He is coming at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was also said in the statement that this visit would strengthen the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and give new heights to our multifaceted relations with Dubai.

According to South China Morning Post report, Fazza started his academic journey at the renowned Rashid School for Boys in Dubai, which was founded by the emirate’s first ruler in 1986. He then relocated to the UK to study at Sandhurst, a prestigious military officer training academy favored by Middle Eastern royalty, and subsequently attended the London School of Economics. Since 2008, he has held the title of crown prince of Dubai after his brother, Sheikh Rashid, was passed over for the position (Rashid tragically passed away due to a heart attack in 2015 at the age of 33).

He recently became a father for the fourth time. His daughter was born in March 2025, and he named her Hind. This name is in honor of his mother Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum. According to government sources in Dubai, the Sheikh wrote on Instagram, "Alhamdulillah, we are blessed with daughter Hind." The name 'Hind' is a symbol of strength and prosperity in Arabic.

Luxury lifestyle

Talking about his luxurious lifestyle, Sheikh Hamdan also has royal hobbies. He is a champion in horse riding and has won many big events. Apart from this, he is also very interested in skydiving, scuba diving and cycling. He writes poems in Arabic and is famous by the name 'Fazaa'. In 2019, the Emirati prince published a bilingual collection of 18 poems titled For the Love of Horses, blending his reflections with his passion for horses. It is difficult to estimate his wealth, but he has luxury cars, private jets and royal palaces. He has a collection of private jet Boeing 747, superyachts, and luxury cars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Golden Mercedes. He has 16.8 million followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his life.

Owner of Rs 33,500 crore property

According to media reports, his net worth is around $400 million (about Rs 33,500 crore). He has a collection of private jets, superyachts, and luxury cars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Golden Mercedes. He lives in the royal palaces of Dubai, of which Al Maktoum Palace is the most famous. His expansive properties in Dubai are adorned with golden marble, elevating the lavish atmosphere of his home.

