'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan case: How police's role came under scanner after Ajmer dargah 'khadim' was acquitted

'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan case: An Ajmer court acquitted on Tuesday all six people accused of raising the controversial "Sar Tan Se Juda" slogan from the gates of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah following suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against the Prophet in 2022. Public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi said Ajmer Dargah 'khadim' Gohar Chisti, Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have been acquitted in the case.

It was mentioned in the FIR that Gohar Chisti provoked people with the slogan "Gustakhi-e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda" using loudspeakers from a religious place. Roughly translated, it means, "There is only one punishment for insulting the Prophet - beheading."

What were the loopholes in police's case?

India TV has a copy of the court's decision where the negligence of Ajmer Dargah police station came to the fore in this case: