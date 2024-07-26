BJP appoints Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore as new state chief of Rajasthan ahead of bypolls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore as the new state chief for Rajasthan. He will replace Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi as the part's state chief. The party also appointed new state in-charges and co-in-charges. Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal has been appointed in-charge for Rajasthan, Harish Dwivedi for Assam, MP Atul Garg for Chandigarh, and Arvind Menon for Lakshadweep.

Before the recent changes, Joshi had allegedly offered to resign from his position. Sources said that Joshi was in Delhi recently to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Joshi had been a key figure in the party's state leadership. For the position of BJP State President, names like Kirorilal Meena, Avinash Gehlot, Prabhulal Saini, and Rajendra Gehlot were considered as frontrunners. However, the final decision saw Madan Rathore being appointed to the role.

Who is Madan Rathore?

Madan Rathore, a prominent leader of the BJP, is well-regarded as one of the party's senior figures. An OBC leader and a two-time MLA, Rathore had sought a ticket from the BJP for the 2023 assembly elections. However, the party did not grant him the ticket. In response, Rathore initially filed his nomination as an independent candidate but later withdrew it after discussions with party leaders. Rathore has previously served as an MLA from the Sumerpur assembly seat in Pali district on two occasions. During the tenure of former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, he also held the position of Deputy Chief Whip.

Born in Raipur, Pali district, Rathore graduated from Rajasthan University. He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and began his career as an RSS pracharak (campaigner) in the 1970s. In February, the BJP nominated Rathore and Chunnilal Garasia as candidates for the Rajya Sabha. Currently, Rathore serves as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the upper house of Parliament.

