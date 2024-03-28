Another NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, second such case in last three days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Kota suicide case: Yet another student died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, making it the second such incident in the last three days. According to details, the student was a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. She was preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in undergraduate medical courses.

This was the seventh suicide by a coaching student in the city since January this year. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

This comes after a 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his PG accommodation on March 26. Uttar Pradesh native Mohammad Urooj was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a police team on Tuesday, Station House Office (Vigyan Nagar) Satish Chaudhary said.

Govt released draft guidelines on suicide prevention

Earlier in October 2023, the Union Ministry of Education had released the draft guidelines for the schools to prevent suicide among students. Setting up wellness teams, identifying students exhibiting warning signs and those at risk of self-harm and supporting them are among the draft guidelines.

With "Every Child Matters" as the underlying belief in developing the guidelines, the draft details directions to schools for enhancing sensitivity and understanding and providing support in case of reported self-harm.

In addition, the guidelines also emphasised nurturing partnerships between schools, parents and the community, fostering societal support as a critical strategy for preventing suicides and reducing the stigma associated with suicidal behaviour.

