Rajasthan: One member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Ajmer

The police in Bihar's Gopalganj on Thursday (July 25) arrested an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Ajmer in Rajasthan. Confirming the arrest, Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat said the investigating team found evidence linking the accused directly to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The arrested individual has been identified as Dinesh Singh Rawat, a native of Kesharpura village in Ajmer district. On July 21, the Gopalganj police arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Shantanu Shivam and Kamal Rawat, during vehicle checking at the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border check-post in Balthari.

“We had arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on July 21. Our team also seized four Austria-made Gluck pistols and eight magazines from their possession. During interrogation, they revealed the name of Dinesh Singh Rawat,” the officer said.

“Since the matter was sensitive, we sent a special team to Ajmer for a raid, which arrested Rawat with the help of Rajasthan Police,” the SP added. “During interrogation, Rawat admitted that he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the SP said.

Three members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in Punjab

Three associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi and US-based Goldy Brar gang have been arrested by Punjab Police in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police. The police also recovered two pistols along with six cartridges from the accused who have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhikhi in Mansa, Maninder Singh alias Munshi of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Harcharanjit Singh of Bir Khurd village in Mansa.

All the accused have criminal histories with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act, among others registered against them. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that acting on reliable inputs, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force apprehended Harcharanjit, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police.

During interrogation, Harcharanjit revealed that he was working on the directions of notorious gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who tasked him to help Gurpreet and Maninder to eliminate a member of a rival gang.

