Rajasthan: NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh dies by suicide in Kota

NEET aspirant from UP dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota.

Rajasthan news: A NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, confirmed officials today (March 26). Uruj, 20, was a resident of the Samdhan village of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and was living in Kota for the last one year. He was preparing for NEET from a coaching institute.

On Tuesday morning, his family members called him repeatedly, but he did not respond. They then called his friends living in the Jawahar Nagar area who reached the building and informed the owner living nearby about the student not taking calls. A guard went to his room, and after he did not respond to repeated knocks police were called immediately.

The police reached the spot and broke the door open to find Uruj's body hanging from the fan. According to Vigyan Nagar police officials, the student was scoring only average marks in studies. At present the reasons are being ascertained, said the officials, adding further investigation in on.



