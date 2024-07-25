CP Joshi, Rajasthan BJP chief, offers to resign before bypolls, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Rajasthan State President, CP Joshi

Ahead of the by-polls scheduled on five assembly constituencies in the state, the sources confirmed on Thursday (July 25) that Rajasthan BJP state president and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi had offered his resignation.

The sources said the Rajasthan BJP state President Joshi, who has been in Delhi for the past few days and has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, offered to resign under the 'one person, one post' criterion strictly.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)