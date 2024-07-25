Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. CP Joshi, Rajasthan BJP chief, offers to resign before bypolls, say sources

CP Joshi, Rajasthan BJP chief, offers to resign before bypolls, say sources

The five assembly seats that will go for by-polls in Rajasthan are Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar, and Chaurasi. 

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Jaipur Updated on: July 25, 2024 16:29 IST
BJP's Rajasthan State President, CP Joshi
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Rajasthan State President, CP Joshi

Ahead of the by-polls scheduled on five assembly constituencies in the state, the sources confirmed on Thursday (July 25) that Rajasthan BJP state president and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi had offered his resignation. 

The sources said the Rajasthan BJP state President Joshi, who has been in Delhi for the past few days and has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, offered to resign under the 'one person, one post' criterion strictly. 

(This is a  developing story. More details will be added)

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement