Video: Mass cheating in Rajasthan, teachers write answers on board, dummy candidates take it down

Rajasthan: An incident of mass cheating of class 12 Physics and class 10 mathematics from the Open School Examination Centre has surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. In this incident, teachers were writing answers on the blackboard while dummy candidates were made to write answers on the answer sheets.

The case is of Bera Government School of Panaji in Kolu Rathod village in Jodhpur's Phalodi district. The mass cheating was taking place in three examination rooms.

The incident was caught by the flying squad. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.

