Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
Video: Mass cheating in Rajasthan, teachers write answers on board, dummy candidates take it down

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 17, 2024 19:25 IST
Mass-cheating in Rajasthan's Jodhpur during open school
Image Source : INDIA TV Mass-cheating in Rajasthan's Jodhpur during open school examination.

Rajasthan: An incident of mass cheating of class 12 Physics and class 10 mathematics from the Open School Examination Centre has surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. In this incident, teachers were writing answers on the blackboard while dummy candidates were made to write answers on the answer sheets.

The case is of Bera Government School of Panaji in Kolu Rathod village in Jodhpur's Phalodi district. The mass cheating was taking place in three examination rooms.

The incident was caught by the flying squad. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.

