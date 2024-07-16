NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two more accused in Bihar and Jharkhand The CBI has arrested two individuals from Patna and Hazaribagh in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Pankaj Singh, the alleged mastermind, was involved in extracting the papers, while his accomplice managed their distribution.

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two more accused in Bihar and Jharkhand. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made two significant arrests in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrests took place in Patna, Bihar, and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India breaking news Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp