Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two more accused in Bihar and Jharkhand

The CBI has arrested two individuals from Patna and Hazaribagh in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Pankaj Singh, the alleged mastermind, was involved in extracting the papers, while his accomplice managed their distribution.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: July 16, 2024 16:19 IST
NEET-UG paper leak
Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two more accused in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made two significant arrests in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The arrests took place in Patna, Bihar, and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation.

 

