NEET UG 2024 row: SC issues notice on NTA pleas seeking transfer of case in Rajasthan HC to top court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on the petitions filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which sought the transfer of pending cases before the Rajasthan High Court, related to the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The development comes amid the batch of pleas in front of the apex court seeking reexamination and recalling the NEET-UG results.

The apex court is hearing over three dozen pleas where the aspirants have alleged paper leak and raised the issue of awarding compensatory marks an anomaly in the question of NEET-UG.

This is a developing story