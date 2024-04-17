Is there any change in NEET UG 2024 exam date? know all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS NEET UG 2024 exam date

NEET UG 2024 exam date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2024 exam for May 5. This year, over 25 lakh medical students are going to participate in the medical entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate exams.

Due to the Lok Sabha Elections, there is confusion among medical aspirants about the conduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2024 exam date. As of now, the NTA has not made any official announcement regarding the NEET UG 2024 postponement. Earlier, NTA chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that there will be no change in the exam schedule of NEET UG 2024 in view of the Lok Sabha Election Schedule.

Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. There are concerns about clashes with the election days. However, since the NEET 2024 UG does not fall on a polling date, information provided to the NTA by sources indicates that it is unlikely to be postponed. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation.

NEET UG 2024 exam city slip

Usually, NTA releases NEET UG 2024 exam city ten days before the exam. It is expected that the testing agency will release the NEET city intimation slip or allotment slip in the third or fourth week of April 2024. NEET City intimation slip is a document that contains the exam city details of the candidate. The testing agency has yet not specified any date for releasing the NEET UG 2024 city allotment slip. However, it is expected that the testing agency may release the city intimation slip anytime on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.