CUET UG, and NEET UG exam to be postponed due to clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG, and NEET UG exam date

CUET UG 2024 Exam Schedule: The exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 are expected to be revised, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will take place between April 19 and June 1 and results on June 4.

The National Testing Agency has scheduled CUET UG 2024 exam tentatively from May 15 to 31 which clashes with the Lok Sabha Election Dates. The UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala earlier said that the cuet ug exam dates will be changed depending on the Lok Sabha Elections dates.

Moreover, The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 will also overlap with the Lok Sabha election schedule. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced any change in the schedule of NEET UG, and CUET UG.

ICAI postpones CA May Exams 2024

In view of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May 2024 exam dates. The institute will upload the revised schedule of the CA May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org. Students are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

About the exams:

Common University Entrance Test, earlier known as Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUET is an all-India exam that is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to various undergraduate courses in central universities of India. The scores are also accepted by many other state universities and deemed universities in India.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all-India pre-medical entrance test. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for this entrance to enrol in undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.

ALSO READ | ICAI CA 2024 May Exams deferred due to Lok Sabha Elections, new dates soon