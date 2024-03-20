NEET PG 2024 dates revised due to general elections, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2024 dates revised

NEET PG 2024 dates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the exam schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the latest updates, the NEET PG 2024 exam date has been revised from May 5 to June 23. The commission has also changed the NEET PG 2023 results date and the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule. As per the notice released by the NMC, the internship's last date will remain the same.

The decision to postpone the dates was taken in a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences, and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

NEET PG 2024 new dates

The commission will now conduct the NEET PG 2024 exam on June 23 due to a clash with the Lok Sabha Election 2024 schedule. The election commission has scheduled the general elections in seven phases which will be conducted from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be done on June 4.

As per the revised schedule, NEET PG results will be announced on July 15. The counselling for admission will be done between August 5 and 15. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be out on August 15. The academic session for the new year will start on September 16 and the last date for joining the respective college is October 21.

Earlier, the NEET PG 2024 was set to be held on July 7. It should be noted that the cut-off date for internship completion to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 is August 15. According to the new regulations, 2018, the existing NEET PG 2024 exam will continue till the NExT becomes operational for admissions to postgraduate medical programs. NExT will tentatively be introduced in 2025. Earlier, it was set to start in 2023.

ALSO READ | JEE Main, NEET UG and THESE exams may be postponed due to clash with general elections 2024 schedule| Details

ALSO READ | More than 200 universities have registered for CUET UG scores so far, says UGC chairman