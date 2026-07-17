Iran claims destroying multiple American fighter jets, aircraft in Jordan after US strikes leave 38 dead

Tehran:

Iran on Friday claimed it has destroyed multiple refuelling aircraft and fighter jets of the US military that were stationed in Jordan, using ballistic missiles and drones. Furthermore, "severe damages were caused" to several other jets parked at the base.

This was in response to the overnight strikes that were conducted by the US and destroyed a cancer hospital for children in Khuzestan province's Alvaz.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also called on the Jordanians to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country. The US military has not responded to Iranian claims, and India TV Digital cannot independently verify them.

Iran has attacked multiple US bases in the region since the conflict began in the Middle East on February 28, a move that has been condemned by multiple Gulf countries. Iran's focus has been on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, with all three nations reporting Iranian drones and missile attacks.

Iran has also struck a US base in Syria, but neither Washington, nor the Syrian government has confirmed the strikes.

In response, the US has claimed it has targeted multiple Iranian military sites, with the strikes mainly focusing on neutralising the Middle East nation's drone and missile facilities.

"At the Commander in Chief's direction, CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

Iranian media has claimed that the US strikes have claimed 38 lives and left more than 400 injured till Friday. Amid this, Iran has urged its citizens conserve electricity because the US had even targeted its power stations. People have been advised to "switch off air conditioners for one hour during peak demand to help ease pressure on the national grid", reported Iran International.

Iran has issued a warning to US President Donald Trump and said he "will not be safe anywhere". It is worth mentioning that Iran had earlier also issued a list of individuals who will be targeted.

The US and Iran had signed the peace agreement last week, but as the back-and-forth strikes continue, it is safe to assume that the deal has fallen apart.

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