More than 200 universities have registered for CUET UG scores so far, says UGC chairman

The UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has announced the number of participating universities that have registered under CUET UG 2024 so far. According to his post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, more than 200 universities have registered for using CUET UG scores for their admission in undergraduate programs. Out of the total number of participating universities, 46 are Central Universities, 32 are State Universities, 20 are Deemed-to-be-Universities, 98 are Private Universities and 6 are Government Institutions.

This year, CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31 in hybrid mode. The datesheet for the exam will be uploaded on the official website in due course of the time. As of now, the registration procedure for CUET UG 2024 is underway. Aspiring students can submit application forms by March 26.

Check CUET UG 2024 participating universities list

CUET (UG) - 2024 Central University

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central Sanskrit University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

Guru Ghasaidas Vishwavidyalaaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh

Jamia Millia Isalamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Anatarahstriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Manipur Univesity

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

National Sanskrit University

North-Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Rajiv Gandhi University and Affiliated Colleges

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

Sikkim University

Tezpur University

The English and Foreign Languages University

Tripura University

University of Allahabad

University of Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Visva Bharati University

CUET (UG) - 2024 State University