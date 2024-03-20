More than 200 universities have registered for CUET UG scores so far, says UGC chairman

The UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has announced the number of participating universities that have registered under CUET UG 2024 so far. According to his post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, more than 200 universities have registered for using CUET UG scores for their admission in undergraduate programs. Out of the total number of participating universities, 46 are Central Universities, 32 are State Universities, 20 are Deemed-to-be-Universities, 98 are Private Universities and 6 are Government Institutions.
This year, CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31 in hybrid mode. The datesheet for the exam will be uploaded on the official website in due course of the time. As of now, the registration procedure for CUET UG 2024 is underway. Aspiring students can submit application forms by March 26.
Check CUET UG 2024 participating universities list
CUET (UG) - 2024 Central University
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Assam University
- Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central Sanskrit University
- Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
- Guru Ghasaidas Vishwavidyalaaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh
- Jamia Millia Isalamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Anatarahstriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- Manipur Univesity
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Mizoram University
- Nagaland University
- National Sanskrit University
- North-Eastern Hill University
- Pondicherry University
- Rajiv Gandhi University and Affiliated Colleges
- Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
- Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
- Sikkim University
- Tezpur University
- The English and Foreign Languages University
- Tripura University
- University of Allahabad
- University of Delhi
- University of Hyderabad
- Visva Bharati University
CUET (UG) - 2024 State University
- Baba Ghuam Shah Badshah University
- Barkatullah University
- Bhattadev University
- Cluster University of Jammu
- Cluster University of Srinagar
- Cotton University
- Delhi Technical University
- Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
- Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam
- DR. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University
- DR. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University
- DR. B.R. Ambedkar University of Delhi
- Furkating College (Autonomous)
- Government Degree College (Autonomous), Baramulla
- Guru Gobind Indraprastha University
- Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
- Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Univesity for women
- Islamia college of science and commerce
- Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora
- Khaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University
- Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University
- Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology
- Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, Lakhmipur
- Netaji subhas University of Technology
- North Lakhimpur College
- Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
- Shri Vishwakarma Skill University
- University of Jammu
- University of Kashmir
- Vikram University
- Vinoba Bhave University