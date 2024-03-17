No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of general elections confirms UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CUET-UG exam dates

The UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala has confirmed the schedule of CUET UG 2024. According to his recent announcement, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier, and there will be no change in view of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The CUET UG 2024 date sheet will be released after the registration process.

Earlier this month, the UGC chief had said the exam dates could change depending on the schedule of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission on Saturday announced the general election dates. According to the Election Commission Schedule, polling for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

As announced earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-UG between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on the 20th and 25th of May. ''After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution.'' Kumar told PTI.

'Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG. But the dates will not change,' Kumar added. Prospective candidates have until March 26 to complete the application process for CUET-UG, which was introduced in 2022.

CUET-UG 2024 exam to be conducted in hybrid mode

This year, the National Testing Agency has significantly changed the exam pattern. According to the reports, the subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based. In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.

(With PTI Inputs)